FedEx to hire thousands of seasonal workers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year: FedEx hiring season.

The Memphis-based shipping giant says it is hiring 55,000 seasonal workers across its network to deliver packages over the holidays, and has 3,250 openings are in Memphis.

Openings include package handlers and other support positions, many of which may become full-time jobs later.

Applicants must be at least 18, able to lift 50 punds and pass a drug test, with five years’ residency in the U.S. and 10 years of work experience, including time as a student

For more information, visit careers.fedex.com.