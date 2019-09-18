Family says they’re left in the dark after man killed in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — Phillips County deputies are investigating a shooting in Marvell, Arkansas, a small town about 85 miles southwest of Memphis.

Family members told WREG the victim is 34-year-old Bryan Martin, and they're still looking for answers to what happened.

"I'm very heartbroken," Martin's father, Amos Robinson, said.

Robinson is looking for answers to exactly what led to the shooting Tuesday that took the life of his son. But Robinson said investigators have kept him in the dark.

"They haven't told me nothing about it, nothing about my son," Robinson said. "What happened, how many times he got shot. They ain't told me nothing."

Robinson said he believes the shooting was related to a domestic issue between his son and a woman.

Marvell's police chief would not comment on the shooting or what sparked it, instead referring us to the Phillips County Sheriff's Office.

No one answered the door at the house where the shooting happened, but people who live in the small town said this is a tragedy, and Martin was well-liked and loved his children.

"Out in the public, he was nice to everybody, and he loved his kids; he really loved his kids," Breanna Robinson, Martin's first cousin, said. "You would see him everyday, when he wasn't working, he was out there playing basketball with his kids. Bryan was a loving person that loved his kids and his family and was a workaholic. He never done nothing bad to no one."

We're waiting for more details from the Phillips County Sheriff's Department and to hear whether anyone has been charged in the shooting death.