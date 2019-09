× Deputy, civilian shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police are responding after a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department says a civilian was also shot.

Law enforcement is responding to the 1200 block of Haven Circle North off Hernando Road.

There is no word on the condition of the deputy or civilian.

This breaking news will be updated.

#BREAKING: We’ve just confirmed that a deputy has been shot in south Memphis. No word on their current condition. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/VRiHNJ28Aa — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) September 18, 2019