Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Two people arrested, two more at large after shot fired at East Buntyn home

Posted 5:00 am, September 17, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Two people were taken into custody and two others escaped after police say someone shot at a home in East Buntyn right in front of officers.

WREG was told a carload of people were cruising down the Highland Strip in a stolen car when police began following them. The officer then pulled in front of the vehicle, but the suspects were apparently unaware of this. A passenger in the stolen vehicle got out of the backseat and fired a shot towards a house.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then hit the gas, leading police on a short chase before deciding to bail out.

Officers managed to catch two of the suspects. They have not been identified at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.