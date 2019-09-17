× Two people arrested, two more at large after shot fired at East Buntyn home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken into custody and two others escaped after police say someone shot at a home in East Buntyn right in front of officers.

WREG was told a carload of people were cruising down the Highland Strip in a stolen car when police began following them. The officer then pulled in front of the vehicle, but the suspects were apparently unaware of this. A passenger in the stolen vehicle got out of the backseat and fired a shot towards a house.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then hit the gas, leading police on a short chase before deciding to bail out.

Officers managed to catch two of the suspects. They have not been identified at this time.