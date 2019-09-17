× Truck collides with house in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck smashed into a house in Berclair on Tuesday, and police have reason to believe the driver was impaired.

Police responded to the residence in the 900 block of North Perkins around 4:30 p.m. They said the driver of a Toyota truck hit another vehicle and then hit the house.

The driver of the Toyota was detained, as preliminary information indicated to police that the driver was impaired. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say if anyone was inside the residence when the truck struck it.