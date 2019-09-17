× Tennessee Green Beret killed during combat operations in Afghanistan

GREENBRIER, Tenn. — A Green Beret from Tennessee was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command announced on Tuesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, 41, of Greenbrier was on his fourth combat deployment when he was killed in action by small arms fire on September 16.

“He was a warrior – an accomplished, respected and loved Special Forces Soldier that will never be forgotten,” said Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). “We ask that you keep his Family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

Griffin enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2004. His previous assignments included the 82nd Airborne Division and 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). From there he attended and graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2014 before serving as a Special Forces communications sergeant to 3rd Battalion, 1st SFG (A) at Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington.

He had previously been deployed to Afghanistan twice and Iraq once. He even served an overseas rotation in Korea.

Griffin was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.