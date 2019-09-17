× Police: Men caught breaking into deceased woman’s home by family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis men were arrested after police say they tried to steal from a deceased woman’s home and was caught by a family member.

It happened in the 1600 block of Ontario on Monday, September 16.

The complainant told police that she had just arrived to her mother’s home when she saw two men coming down the stairs of the attached garage. She yelled at the men who stated that they were watching the home for a friend.

Fearing for her safety, the woman said she left and then called 911.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the two men at the house next door with several items taken from the home.

The suspects were identified as Brian Buske and Paul Timbs. Both were charged with aggravated burglary.