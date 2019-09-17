× Pair charged with attempted murder after Berclair knife attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they tried to kill a man.

The victim was taken from the 700 block of Avon Road to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition after he was found bleeding from a six to eight inch laceration to his body on September 7, 2019.

The victim and a witness told police that his attackers were Andrew Coates, 31, and Della Rondeau-Mason, 36.

During questioning it was revealed that Rondeu-Mason told Coates when they arrived on the scene to attack the victim if he had hurt the witness mentioned above.

Police didn’t reveal any further details about the allegations against the victim and WREG has not found any record of him being arrested for hurting the witness.

There appears to have been some sort of confrontation. Rondeau-Mason told the victim that he was “dead now” before ordering Coates to “murk him.” That’s when Coates allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Both suspects fled the scene with the weapon.

The victim said Coates was aiming for his head during the attack, but that he was able to move out of the way. Instead he was struck near the shoulder.

Both suspects were taken into custody on Monday and charged with attempted murder. Coates was also charged with tampering with evidence after he reportedly confessed to throwing the weapon away on trash day.