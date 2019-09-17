× One firefighter treated after rooming house goes up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people were displaced after a residential rooming house went up in flames on Monday.

It happened in the 1200 block of Latham Street around 8 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home. It took fire crews roughly 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

One firefighter was transported to Methodist University Hospital for exhaustion, but he was quickly treated and released. No one else was injured.

Investigators said an overloaded outlet in one of the front bedrooms was the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross provided assistance for nine adults.