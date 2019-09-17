Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

New medical company to open operational HQ in Memphis, create 249 jobs

Posted 3:16 pm, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, September 17, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A healthcare startup based in Boston will open its operational headquarters in downtown Memphis with plans to invest $1.5 million and  create 249 local jobs, the Downtown Memphis Commission says.

Prospero Health is a new provider of home-based care. The Memphis location will provide administrative support for hundreds of physicians, nurses, and social workers across 23 markets where the company hopes to expand, as well as over-the-phone “telehealth” services.

Memphis Business Journal reports the company will lease office space in the One Commerce Square building on Main Street.

“Basing our operations in Memphis is a key step in Prospero Health’s growth and we are excited to be involved in a community with such a welcoming culture,”
said CEO Doug Wenners in a statement.

Prospero Health is partnering with the University of Memphis Research Foundation Research Park.

MBJ reports that company CEO Michael Scarborough is a Memphis native.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.