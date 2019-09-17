× New medical company to open operational HQ in Memphis, create 249 jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A healthcare startup based in Boston will open its operational headquarters in downtown Memphis with plans to invest $1.5 million and create 249 local jobs, the Downtown Memphis Commission says.

Prospero Health is a new provider of home-based care. The Memphis location will provide administrative support for hundreds of physicians, nurses, and social workers across 23 markets where the company hopes to expand, as well as over-the-phone “telehealth” services.

Memphis Business Journal reports the company will lease office space in the One Commerce Square building on Main Street.

“Basing our operations in Memphis is a key step in Prospero Health’s growth and we are excited to be involved in a community with such a welcoming culture,”

said CEO Doug Wenners in a statement.

Prospero Health is partnering with the University of Memphis Research Foundation Research Park.

MBJ reports that company CEO Michael Scarborough is a Memphis native.