Man arrested after two Memphis carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Monday after police say he was involved in two carjackings in Memphis.

On Friday, two men told police that several armed men demanded their wallets and keys and took a Nissan Maxima from their house in the Nutbush area.

Two days later, a man told police he was backing out of his driveway on National Street when several men in the same Nissan Maxima bumped the back of his car, then got out, armed with guns.

When one of the men demanded the victim’s keys and phone, he refused, and was hit in the nose with the butt of a gun, police said. The suspects took his Nissan Altima, following in the Maxima.

Monday, police found the Altima in the driveway of a house on Whitney Avenue in Frayser. A man came out of that house, saw officers, and ran.

Jeremiah Richardson was found inside the house, and police say he had the key to the Nissan Maxima stolen in Nutbush. The victims identified him as one of the suspects in a photo lineup.

Richardson was charged with armed robbery and especially aggravated robbery.