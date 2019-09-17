× Man arrested after allegedly using social media to set up, murder 18-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who was wanted on first-degree murder charges was captured Tuesday after police say he set up, robbed and killed an 18-year-old earlier this month.

Talas Bonds, 18, was arrested after giving police a foot chase in Frayser on Tuesday.

Police say Bonds robbed and murdered 18-year-old Jack Luibel on Sept. 2 on Clifton Avenue in Frayser.

According to court records, Luibel drove to an abandoned house on Clifton to meet with someone, who he thought was a girl, who he met on a texting app, Text Now.

When Luibel got to the house, he was shot and robbed. Police found him unresponsive at the scene.

After securing search warrants, police were able to trace communication between the victim and the suspect with the app, which lead them to Bonds on Tuesday. Police said Bonds admitted to his role in the crime.

In addition to this first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery charge, Bonds was also already wanted on aggravated robbery charges.