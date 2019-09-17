× Kamala Harris to campaign in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will speak at an event Sunday in Memphis, her campaign announced.

Harris, a senator from California, is one of 20 Democrats running in the 2020 presidential race.

She will appear at East High School at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to discuss her “3AM Agenda,” focusing on issues that keep Americans up at night, her campaign said.

Members of the public who want to attend the Memphis event should RSVP here.

Tennessee will hold its primary on March 3.