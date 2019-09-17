Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Kamala Harris to campaign in Memphis

Posted 1:18 pm, September 17, 2019, by

Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will speak at an event Sunday in Memphis, her campaign announced.

Harris, a senator from California, is one of 20 Democrats running in the 2020 presidential race.

She will appear at East High School at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to discuss her “3AM Agenda,” focusing on issues that keep Americans up at night, her campaign said.

Members of the public who want to attend the Memphis event should RSVP here.

Tennessee will hold its primary on March 3.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.