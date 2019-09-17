Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

East Memphis shooting leaves one man dead

Posted 7:56 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45AM, September 17, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to an East Memphis neighborhood after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 3800 block of Maid Marian Lane around 6:15 a.m.

According to police, they arrived in the 3800 block of Maid Marian Lane and found a male sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, authorities have not released any suspect information but confirmed they are investigating the case as a homicide.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

