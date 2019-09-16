× Post office, bank robbed by man in Helena-West Helena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A post office and bank in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas were robbed by the same man, minutes apart, on Monday.

Helena-West Helena Police said a man wearing a white “Scream” mask walked into the post office at 221 N. Sebastian at 12:30 and jumped over the counter.

Post office employees ran to the back and locked themselves in a room, and the man left without taking anything, police said.

But just three minutes later, police say the same man walked into the Southern Bancorp bank at 425 Plaza and took an undetermined amount of cash from tellers. He was armed with a handgun.

The man was seen driving a white sedan, but no tag information was given.

The Arkansas State Police and FBI are assisting in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.