Tigers’ Pop Williams lost for the season with a knee injury

Posted 8:35 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57PM, September 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After starting 3-0 on the young season, the Memphis Tigers were hit with some disappointing news Monday.

Receiver and punt returner John 'Pop' Williams will miss the rest of the season.

Williams injured a knee in Saturday's win over South Alabama. He does have a red-shirt year, so Pop will be back in 2020.

"Pop, we got some unfortunate news this morning," head coach Mike Norvell said. "He's going to be done for the season. He had a knee injury that he's not going to be able to return this year. We are fortunate that he has not redshirted. We're going to use this year as a redshirt and get him rehabbed. We look forward to having another year with him here next season."

