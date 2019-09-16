Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Two adults, six children involved in reported West Memphis hostage situation

Posted 5:40 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37AM, September 16, 2019

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man was taken into custody following a hostage situation in West Memphis, Arkansas.

According to police, officials were called to the 100 block of South 21st Street around 3 a.m. after receiving information that a man had taken two adults and six children hostage early Monday morning. They said this appears to be a domestic incident.

The suspect was taken into custody around 6 a.m., police said.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson said police blocked off portions of Broadway near 20th Street while working the situation. All of the local roadways have since been reopened.

