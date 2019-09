× Police respond after 1-year-old pronounced dead in Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old child was found dead Monday at an extended stay hotel in the Wolfchase area, Memphis Police said.

Officers were on the scene of an ambulance call at 2520 Horizon Lake Drive after a woman reported her son was not breathing,

The child was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The cause of death is undetermined.