× Paging Dr. Puggle: St. Jude pups relieving patients’ stress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two newest hires at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital aren’t doctors or nurses, but they’re just as important to patients.

Huckleberry, a goldendoodle, and Puggle, a golden retriever, are the newest members of the hospital’s “Paws At Play” facility dog program.

These dogs are specially trained to help patients cope with their cancer treatment by reducing their stress and cheering them up.

Kids, teenagers and young adults get tired of being in the hospital, so the dog can be that mode of distraction for that.

You can even follow Huckleberry and Puggle on social media. They have their own Instagram page, St. Jude Paws.