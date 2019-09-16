Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

One person killed in shooting near Liberty Bowl

Posted 2:58 pm, September 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:03PM, September 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood east of the Liberty Bowl on Monday afternoon, police said.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Midland Avenue and Marianna Street, where they found one person who had been shot and killed.

The victim is a 20-year-old man, police told WREG.

Police did not have any additional suspect information. This is an active scene and an ongoing investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 35.119461 by -89.970792.

