× One person killed in shooting near Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood east of the Liberty Bowl on Monday afternoon, police said.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Midland Avenue and Marianna Street, where they found one person who had been shot and killed.

The victim is a 20-year-old man, police told WREG.

Police did not have any additional suspect information. This is an active scene and an ongoing investigation.

WREG has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Massive scene east of the Liberty Bowl where a 20-year-old man was shot dead. 2 streets roped off. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/4WVixnLuct — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) September 16, 2019