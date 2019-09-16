Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

No new measles cases reported in fading US outbreak

Posted 12:10 pm, September 16, 2019, by

In this March 27, 2019 file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y., north of New York City. On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, federal health officials updated the U.S. measles case count, saying 1,001 illnesses have been reported since the beginning of the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say there were no new measles cases reported last week, a sign the nation’s worst epidemic of the disease in 27 years could be in its final stages.

The current epidemic emerged about a year ago. It took off this year, with most of the cases reported in Orthodox Jewish communities in and around New York City.

It started with travelers who had become infected overseas but spread quickly among unvaccinated people in the United States. In the spring, 70 or more new cases were being reported each week. But new cases tailed off in the summer. So far this year, 1,241 cases have been confirmed.

Measles outbreaks are typically declared over when 42 days pass without a new infection.

