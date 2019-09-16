× Memphis man, two others dead following Missouri police chase, crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Memphis man and two other people were killed during a crash in Missouri over the weekend.

According to CBS affiliate KRCG, Demarius Rubin was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 54 when he hit another vehicle head on. The impact sent Rubin’s car into the median where it overturned.

Police told the news outlet that the 29-year-old was running from police in a stolen truck when the accident happened.

The other driver was identified as 91-year-old Bernard Steffel and 89-year-old Marilyn Steffel of St. Louis in the accident report.