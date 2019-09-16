Manhunt Monday: Who killed Dejan Rakic?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have been handling a case for three years without any answers, and homicide detectives need the public's help to solve the cold case murder.

Twenty-five-year-old Dejan Rakic was hanging out with friends at the Eden Pointe Apartments three years ago when someone knocked on the door and asked him to step outside.

Seconds later, Rakic was on the ground fighting for his life.

"Mr. Rakic went outside to talk to whoever came to see him," Lt. Tony Mullins said. "The others inside heard gunshots and ran outside and found Mr. Rakic had been shot."

Rakic didn't survive. Homicide detectives said it appears he may have been set up, and investigators believe the motive was robbery.

"I think a lot of this has to do with him being a good target for robbery; maybe a lot of people know he has a lot of money or suspected he has a lot of money," Mullins said.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the gunman, and they believe his name is Dre. But three years later, detectives still haven't made any arrests, leaving them with more questions than answers.

"This person is dead for no apparent reason," Mullins said.

If you know who killed 25-year-old Dejan Rakic, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.

If you have a story you would like WREG to profile on Manhunt Monday, send us an email at ManhuntMonday@wreg.com.