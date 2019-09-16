Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Man accused of taking inappropriate photos of woman inside local Kroger

Posted 10:00 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, September 16, 2019

Edwin Lopez

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested over the weekend after police say he was caught taking inappropriate photos of a woman inside a local Kroger store.

The victim who reported the incident to store management said she wasn’t initially aware of the suspect until another woman approached her. That woman told her that a man was following her around the store taking pictures up her skirt.

The victim alerted a Kroger employee who then told security.

When police arrived they were allowed to look at the suspect’s phone. That’s when they found several inappropriate photos.

The suspect was identified as Edwin Lopez. He was charged with photographing persons without their consent.

