× Live at 9: MICAH, genetic testing scams, Kindred Place & Mark Kirsch

Memphis City Council

City leaders face an agenda set by the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope, or MICAH. Organizers there hope to bring equity to Memphis.

Memphis City Council members J. Ford Canale and Sherman Greer were both here to discuss that and more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Genetic testing scams

CBS News uncovered a massive Medicare fraud scam that could be costing taxpayers millions of dollars. Con artists are getting seniors to submit DNA samples to test for genetic cancer risks, but never turn over the results.

Randy Hutchinson with the Better Business Bureau had some tips to keep you safe.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make a Difference Monday

A new program from Kindred Place works to help families going through divorce.

Catherine Collins and Crystal Carter stopped by to explain how.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Man vs. Impossible

Every now and then we all face something that feels impossible, but one man named Mark Kirsch has made it his mission in life to turn the impossible to possible.

Read: Air Expo performer pulls off the impossible