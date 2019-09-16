Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Live at 9: MICAH, genetic testing scams, Kindred Place & Mark Kirsch

Posted 11:30 am, September 16, 2019, by

Memphis City Council

City leaders face an agenda set by the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope, or MICAH. Organizers there hope to bring equity to Memphis.

Memphis City Council members J. Ford Canale and Sherman Greer were both here to discuss that and more.

Genetic testing scams

CBS News uncovered a massive Medicare fraud scam that could be costing taxpayers millions of dollars. Con artists are getting seniors to submit DNA samples to test for genetic cancer risks, but never turn over the results.

Randy Hutchinson with the Better Business Bureau had some tips to keep you safe.

Make a Difference Monday

A new program from Kindred Place works to help families going through  divorce.

Catherine Collins and Crystal Carter stopped by to explain how.

Man vs. Impossible

Every now and then we all face something that feels impossible, but one man named Mark Kirsch has made it his mission in life to turn the impossible to possible.

Read: Air Expo performer pulls off the impossible

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.