Fight over money leads to attempted murder charges, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a man and his brother over money.

According to authorities, one of the victims got into a fight with 39-year-old Parrish Transou on Friday, August 30 over money. Transou then reportedly went to see the victim’s mother and told her he was going to kill her son.

Several days later both brothers were sitting outside an apartment when they were shot. One was hit in the lower right leg while the other was struck in the stomach and arm. Both survived their injuries, police said.

One of the victims told police that Transou was the one responsible for the shooting.

Transou was also charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.