× Germantown Trader Joe’s robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Trader Joe’s on Exeter Road was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday, and Germantown Police are looking for a suspect.

Police said a man armed with a handgun came in the business around 5 a.m. and took an undetermined amount of cash from three employees inside the business.

He ran away carrying a black duffel bag. No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain W. Stemmler at 901-751-7649 or Germantown Crime Stoppers at 901-757-2274(CASH).