Suspect wanted after homicide in Tunica County

TUNICA CO., Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for homicide suspect after a shooting on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says that 25-year-old Marquis Lane shot and killed 40-year-old James Payno. Payno reportedly died on the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not released the exact time or location of the shooting.

Lane is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information regarding Lane’s whereabouts, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411 or Tunica County Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400. The sheriff’s office says that there’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 available.