Jackson State holds off Tennessee State to win 30th Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It was a wild start to the 30th Southern Heritage Classic Saturday night. With the game being rained out a year ago, these teams had roughly two years of angst built up and it showed on the opening play as Jackson State's Josh Littles took the opening kickoff back for a 100-yard touchdown. But the fun didn't stop there, in crazy sequence of events, Tennessee State's Chris Rowland then returned the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown as well. And just like that, 25 seconds into the game, both teams had scored touchdowns.

Besides the fast and furious start, Jackson State controlled most of the first half, getting three rushing touchdowns including a 52-yard scamper by Tyson Alexander. Jackson State went into the break with a 28-14 lead.

Tennessee State would rally in the second half cutting it to a 5-point game with 1:09 remaining, thanks to a 19-yard touchdown reception from Cameron Rosendahl. But Jackson State would hold off Tennessee State winning 49-44, snapping a 6-game losing streak to their Nashville rivals in the process.