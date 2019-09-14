× Two dead after murder, suicide in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Dyersburg.

According to the Dyersburg police, at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of Lake Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, and two children, ages 10 and 14, who were unharmed.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital in Dyersburg.

At around 1:16 a.m., officers responded to another call regarding a gunshot victim in the 200 block of St. Joseph. When officers made that scene, they found a man who had shot himself. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Dyersburg police have identified the woman as 38-year-old Latosha Fields. They have identified the man as 41-year-old Sedrick Moses.

Investigators were able to determine that Fields and Moses lived together and were the parents of the two children found in the residence on Lake Road. Investigators believe Fields and Moses had gotten into an argument that turned violent.

The Dyersburg police say that Fields and Moses’s bodies have been sent to the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center for autopsies. The Attorney General Office has been to notified of the shooting.