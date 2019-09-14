× Father arrested in murder of 4-month-old baby, mother

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with the murder of a woman and a 4-month-old baby boy.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that 25-year-old Enoch Turner, who is the father of the 4-month-old baby, has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Heather Cook, 32, and her son Bentley were found dead in an apartment on Bennington Circle sometime after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. Shelby County Fire crews found their bodies while responding to a call of a house fire.

Deputies pronounced both of them dead on the scene. Fire marshals later determined that the fire was intentionally set.

According to an affidavit obtained by WREG, both Cook and the baby were stabbed multiple times.

Authorities say a family told deputies that Turner was the father of baby Bentley, and that Turner and Cook had recently gotten into an argument over custody issues. Family, however, tells WREG that the argument was about child support for Bentley.

The affidavit says that a vehicle tag registered to Turner was spot near Cook’s residence on Friday morning. Deputies located Turner, who agreed to speak with them.

Authorities say that after changing his story several times, Turner admitted to entering Cook’s home through a back window. Turner reportedly claimed that he found them both already dead and fled the scene without calling the police.

Turner is expected to be in court on Monday morning.