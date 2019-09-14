× Police: Woman arrives at hospital shot, critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting after a woman showed up a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say that the incident happened at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim reportedly arrived at Baptist East Hospital on Walnut Grove in a private vehicle. Police say she is listed in critical condition.

At this time, police do not where the shooting actually took place.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.