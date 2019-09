× Man critically injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a man was injured in a shooting in Raleigh.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Kerwin sometime after 10 p.m. Friday night.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they do not have suspect information at this time, and that this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.