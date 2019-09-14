× Inmate dies at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville, Tennessee is on lockdown after an inmate’s death Saturday.

A spokesperson with operator CoreCivic said an inmate called for assistance with his cellmate around 3 p.m. When a guard arrived, the inmate was found unconscious in the cell.

Staff initiated life-saving measures until medical staff arrived. The prisoner was taken to an outside hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to CoreCivic.

The Tennessee Department of Correction is investigating.