Two people dead, including an infant, following southeast Shelby County fire

Posted 1:54 pm, September 13, 2019, by , and , Updated at 02:39PM, September 13, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead, including an infant, following a fire in southeast Shelby County.

A family contact identified the deceased to WREG as Heather Cook and 5-month-old Bentley Cook following the fire at Riverdale and Hedgewall early Friday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the identities, and authorities couldn’t reveal a lot of information except to say it was a death investigation.

We have a crew on the scene gathering more details.

