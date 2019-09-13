× Two people dead, including an infant, following southeast Shelby County fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead, including an infant, following a fire in southeast Shelby County.

A family contact identified the deceased to WREG as Heather Cook and 5-month-old Bentley Cook following the fire at Riverdale and Hedgewall early Friday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the identities, and authorities couldn’t reveal a lot of information except to say it was a death investigation.

