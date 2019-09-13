Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

TBI: Dyersburg attorney, another man charged with extortion

Sam Kelly and Mark Morgan

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg attorney was arrested along with another man after being accused of extortion.

Kelly Law Firm attorney Sam Kelly and Mark Morgan allegedly tried to extort money from someone for information in an ongoing criminal case. The alleged criminal activity by the two men were reported to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office who then asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to step in.

On Thursday, agents arranged to meet with the two suspects. Both were arrested after they left the meeting with the money.

Kelly was charged with extortion and resisting arrest while Morgan was just charged with extortion.

 

