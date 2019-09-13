Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Tail wagging, kisses abound as dog is reunited with owner at MAS

Posted 7:00 am, September 13, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Animal Shelter shared a sweet story about a man and his dog being reunited on Thursday.

The dog's owner Anthony woke up a few weeks ago and discovered that his dog Bobo was gone. The pair were homeless so Anthony made signs and put them up all over the city.

A worker at animal services. recognized Bobo from the posters when the dog was taken to the shelter this week.

He worked to find Anthony for a reunion.

With cameras rolling, MAS staff reunited the pair. Needless to say, there was a lot of tail wagging and kisses.

MAS said while there Bobo was neutered, chipped, vaccinated and given a "goodie bag" filled with stuff he needs, including dog food, a leash, collar and ID tag.

