MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police officers were taken to the hospital after an accident early Friday morning.

WREG's Nina Harrelson was told that the four-car crash happened around 8 a.m. on New Allen near Frayser Boulevard and Frayser Raleigh. The officers were the ones hit and both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Their conditions were not released.

We don't know what caused the crash.