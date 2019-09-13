Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Live at 9: Crosstown Concourse, Memphis All-Stars, Go Baby Go! Rodeo & Joe Torry

Crosstown Concourse wins prestigious honor

Since its completion in 2017, Crosstown Concourse has been known for many things, including music, art, food and fun. Now they can add “award-winning” to that list as well.

Todd Richardson joined us to talk about their prestigious honor.

The Memphis All-Stars

The Memphis All-Stars can add PGA Junior League State Champions to their list of accomplishments but they're not stopping there. Coaches Dan Chartrand and Adam Payne stopped by with several of their kids to explain what they'll be tackling next.

Go Baby Go! Rodeo

Students from two Mid-South universities are heading to the rodeo, but it's not the typical kind with cowboys and steers. Instead, they'll be unveiling the modified vehicles they designed and adapted for local children with special needs.

Students Noah Vongphit and Emily Lawson talked about it with us on Live at 9.

Comedian Joe Torry

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri Joe Torry has been making us all laugh for years. This weekend, you can see him do his thing live at Chuckles Comedy House.

