Houston's Lincoln Pare carries the ball 33 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns to keep the Mustangs unbeaten, beating ECS 36-20.

Ole Miss commit Jabari Small scores two first half touchdowns to move Briarcrest to 4-0 thanks to a 24-21 win over Montgomery Bell Academy.

In other week four games, Cordova knocks off Lausanne 41-22, Southaven comes charging back to knock off Collierville 32-28 and Greenfield hands Middle College its first loss of 2019, 34-32.