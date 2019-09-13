Classmates, admin say Arkansas student had gun at school for safety before arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Students at a Helena-West Helena school want people to know there are two sides to every story after their classmate was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus.

These students, like Jaisetea Jefferson, don't condone their classmates actions, but they want to shed light on a deeper issue.

Jefferson is just like any other student at KIPP Delta Public Schools. She goes to class each day looking to get her education so that she can make something out of her life.

But she said it's hard knowing that heading to class could put her life in danger.

"You can't walk to school without worrying about hearing gunshots, getting robbed or anything of that sorts," she said. "It's not what it should be."

Three of Jefferson's classmates were arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a gun to the school campus, including 18-year-old Derek Carlock.