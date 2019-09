MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire crews were called to a vacant apartment building overnight after it went up in flames.

It happened on North Watkins between Madison and Court Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said 40 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze and at one point they were all ordered out of the building due to the presented danger. A section of the building did collapse, but thankfully no one was hurt.

This is a developing story.