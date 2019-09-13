Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 5 just released

Family: Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies

Posted 9:53 am, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, September 13, 2019

In this Aug. 6, 2004 file photo, Eddie Money performs during Grandstand Under the Stars at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa. Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.” Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12. (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

NEW YORK— A publicist for rock star Eddie Money has confirmed to the Associated Press that he died. He was 70 years old.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

The musician announced in late August that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer and said his fate was in “God’s hands.”

Money’s comments appeared in a video from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.”

In the video, Money said he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”

He’s had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.