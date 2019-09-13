× Family: Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies

NEW YORK— A publicist for rock star Eddie Money has confirmed to the Associated Press that he died. He was 70 years old.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

The musician announced in late August that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer and said his fate was in “God’s hands.”

Money’s comments appeared in a video from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.”

In the video, Money said he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”

He’s had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.