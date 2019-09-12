Words exchanged at school leads to drive-by shooting several hours later, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after police say he was involved in a drive-by shooting following an incident at school.

A woman called 911 on September 10 saying that her North Memphis home had been shot up by two of her daughter's friends. She explained that earlier in the day words were reportedly exchanged between her daughter, another female, Christian Cathey and another male at Douglass High School.

Several hours later the two males allegedly pulled up to her home in a 2004 Ford Taurus and seven shots were fired. Three of the shots hit the house, police said.

Seven people were inside the home at the time, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Authorities said Cathey was the driver during the shooting. He was arrested the next day and charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.

WREG checked the jail log for the alleged shooter but he was not listed. That indicates he may be a juvenile or not yet in custody.