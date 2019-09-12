Violent night: Four shootings in three hours in Memphis send two to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent night in Memphis left police responding to four shooting calls across the city. Two people went to the hospital, and others were lucky to narrowly escape the gunfire.

Residents of the areas where the shootings happened are now questioning why so much happened in just one night.

A woman who lives in Highland Heights said she heard and saw a man get shot right outside his house. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

"The sound of bullets were so close it sounded like they were shooting at my house," the woman said. "He was laying right in front of his car right there. This was like an assault rifle. This wasn’t a regular gun."

Perry Sondermann had a similar story miles away in Frayser.

“It’s scary. Real scary," Sondermann said.

He lives next door to another shooting police are investigating that happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 40-year-old man, Dedrick Bailey, didn’t feel well. He asked his girlfriend to call an ambulance, and that’s when things escalated.

She said he threatened her with violence, so she armed herself and ended up shooting him in the chest. She then rushed him to a fire department for medical treatment.

“They seem like a real nice couple," Sondermann said. "They speak to me every time they’re out in the yard."

Police also responded to two more shootings in the city; one in South Memphis at Lamar and Airways and one in Whitehaven in the Peppertree Apartments. No one was seriously injured in either of those shootings.