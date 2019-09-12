× TMZ: Kevin Hart released from hospital following serious crash

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been released from a California hospital after he was involved in a car crash, according to reports from TMZ.

The media outlet was told that Hart was sent to a live-in rehab facility where he’ll have to spend at least a week recovering from three spinal fractures he sustained during the crash.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident report obtained by CNN, Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained “major back injuries.”Black was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and rolled down an embankment.

Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. Hart left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention, the report states.

Patrol officers determined that Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. The third occupant did not suffer any substantial injuries.

Hart bought the Plymouth back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.