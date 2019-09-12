Midtown apartment residents fed up with piling trash in dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in a Midtown apartment complex are dealing with a smelly and potentially dangerous eyesore. They turned to WREG's Shay Arthur for help when they said their calls for help went unanswered. Trash bag after trash bag covered with flies are overflowing from a dumpster just feet from an apartment complex off Court Avenue and North Watkins, and residents said they can't get the assistance they need. "This is an eyesore for this community, and it just doesn't make sense," one resident said. "This is a health hazard. It is so many bugs and rats coming out of here, it's ridiculous." It's not just trash that's littering the area. There are other items that are being dumped, too, like couches and tires.

"It's like this always," said Damon Eddleman, who drives by the complex every day. "It's just making the neighborhood look bad. They shouldn't have to put up with stuff like this." Gross! People living at a midtown apartment complex say their complex is a dumping ground & they can’t get any help. Flies everywhere! We notified the city of Memphis who said code enforcement is issuing a notice of violation. They have until Tuesday to clean it up. Story at 6. pic.twitter.com/i8h5TDcDJC — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) September 12, 2019

"Repeatedly, we have called several times to have them come out here and pick this trash up," a resident told WREG. "They know that this trash is out here, and they don't care, but they want their rent money on time."

Property records show the complex is owned by a company out of California, but everyone we spoke with said it's managed by Revid Property Management.

WREG went to Revid's office, and a receptionist wouldn't talk about the issue, saying we needed to email an accounts director with the company. So we did, but have not heard back.

People at the complex said all they're asking for is what they're paying for, expecting the place to be safe and clean.

"There's children out here, babies! This is totally unacceptable," a resident said.