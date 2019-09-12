Mid-South baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighing 9-11

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the entire nation remembered one of the most tragic and horrific days in history, 9/11, one Mid-South family celebrated a miracle.

A little girl was born Wednesday on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. and weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Proud parents Cametrione and Justin Brown stood by baby Christina Brown’s side just hours after she made history at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown, where nurses with decades of experience said they’ve never seen anything like it.

Christina Brown hasn’t even lived a full day yet, and she’s already got lots of people talking.

Cametrione was scheduled for a C-section, and they got inside the delivery room around 8:55 p.m.

“Time was just rolling,” Justin Brown said. “Then all of a sudden, we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know, they called it 9:11. And then they got on the table and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!'”

Even the delivery doctor was shocked by the numbers.

“The doctor is excited,” Justin said. “She’s like, ‘Oh my God, this is a 9/11,9/11, 9/11 baby!'”