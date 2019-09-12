× Manassas High principal resigns after being accused of sexual misconduct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The local principal accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside his office has resigned.

Otis Clayton officially resigned from his position on August 24, Shelby County Schools told WREG on Wednesday.

Documents obtained by WREG in early August said the alleged incident happened during the evening hours of July 24. The woman said Clayton made her believe that there was a job available for her in the district and offered to look over her transcript.

She said when they met on July 24 the focus wasn’t on her transcript. She said Clayton “unwillingly” took her to Manassas High School and assaulted her inside his office.

She said Clayton apologized several days later via text message after she said she would report him.

The woman reported what happened to the Memphis Police Department on July 26, and Shelby County Schools informed Clayton that he was being placed on administrative leave with pay on July 29.

A transcript of the interview with Clayton by SCS officials was included in the documents obtained by WREG. In it, Clayton stated that he had known the woman for nearly 20 years and acknowledged that they had been in a sexual relationship off and on since she was 18.

He admitted the two had sex in the school. However, he denied raping or sexually assaulting her.

“She was asking about the teacher program that Yolanda is putting on. The Teacher Prep Program. I was downtown. She asked if I wanted to hook up. I said, yeah, sure. She offered to go to the school,” the transcript reads.

Clayton was removed from his position at Manassas High School and placed on administrative leave.