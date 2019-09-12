× Former editor-in-chief of Tri-State Defender dies at 67

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former editor-in-chief of the Tri-State Defender has died.

Linda Taylor Sengstacke passed away at her Bristol home on September 9, 2019 at the age of 67.

According to her family, Sengstacke worked for her uncle-in-law John Sengstacke, the founder of the Tri-State Defender, and became an integral part of the newspaper’s team while serving as the editor-in-chief during the 1970s and 1980s.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.